Trumbull residents eligible for discount prescriptions

The ProAct prescription drug discount card is available to all Trumbull residents.

The town has elected to participate in the ProAct Prescription Drug Discount Card program as a member of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. This benefit is free for Trumbull residents.

Since September 2018, members have received an average of 50% savings on their qualifying prescription drug costs. Discounts will vary depending on the drug, quantity needed, and pharmacy chosen. These discounts may also be available for medications prescribed to your pet under certain circumstances.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro encouraged residents to use the program.

“There are many families that have high prescription costs that can be discounted simply by participating in this free program,” she said.

This program is available to all residents of Trumbull. There are no restrictions or limits on frequency of use of the discount card. More than 62,000 pharmacies nationwide accept the card, and there is a 98% pharmacy participation rate among participating municipalities. Additionally, discounts are available on vision, hearing, and LASIK services.

To use the ProAct Prescription Drug Discount Card Program residents must simply present their card to a participating pharmacy. Those who have not received cards can get one online at http://proactrxsavings.com/connecticut-prescription-savings-program or by calling Alison Geisler at CCM, 203-498-3029. Contact Geisler or visit the website for information.