Trumbull resident Matthew C. Reale is the new chairman of the board of directors for the Bridgeport-based Center for Family Justice. He will suceeds Kathryn Maiolo of Monroe, whose three-year term as chair recently ended.

The Center for Family Justice provides counseling, shelter and other services to more than 4,200 adult and child victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse. Reale, a partner in the Shelton-based law firm Anthony & Reale, will lead the center’s 19-member board.