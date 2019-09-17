Trumbull resident to be honored at pasta dinner with the ‘Rat Pack’

Trumbull resident and Grand Marshal of the 111th Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade Larry LaConte Sr. will be honored at a pasta dinner and evening of nostalgic Rat Pack songs September 26. The event is hosted by the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. Featured performers are Sammy Davis, Jr. (Lloyd Diamond), Dean Martin (Jack Lynn) and Frank Sinatra (Steve Kazlauskas).

Tickets are $40. Cash bar available. For more information and ticket purchases, contact Joanna Leone at (203) 895-5091 or via email at jmaria165@hotmail.com. Advanced ticket purchases only.