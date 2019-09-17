Trumbull resident and Grand Marshal of the 111th Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade Larry LaConte Sr. will be honored at a pasta dinner and evening of nostalgic Rat Pack songs September 26. The event is hosted by the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. Featured performers are Sammy Davis, Jr. (Lloyd Diamond), Dean Martin (Jack Lynn) and Frank Sinatra (Steve Kazlauskas).

Tickets are $40. Cash bar available. For more information and ticket purchases, contact Joanna Leone at (203) 895-5091 or via email at jmaria165@hotmail.com. Advanced ticket purchases only.