Trumbull reps sworn in

Trumbull state representatives David Rutigliano, Laura Devlin and Ben McGorty recently took their oaths of office in an outdoor ceremony on the grounds of the State Capitol. The outdoor ceremony was deemed necessary due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability for members and staff to social distance in the House Chamber.

Following the swearing in, legislators moved inside to their individual legislative offices to cast votes regarding the formal rules of the session and to handle other duties.

Rutigliano said rebuilding the state’s economy post-COVID and getting everyone back to work while also working to assist unemployed residents and hurting businesses will be his top priorities.

“After a year working together as a Trumbull community battling COVID, public service has an even greater importance to me as we move into the new year,” he said. “Let do our best as state legislators to rebuild our state’s economy safely, while ensuring we do no further harm to struggling workers and their families.”

Devlin said state legislators would have a busy session.

“With COVID still affecting so many Connecticut residents and the vaccination being rolled out in phases, state legislators have much work to do this session,” she said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work collaboratively to rebuild our economy by creating an environment in Connecticut where businesses want to come and grow and provide opportunities that will lift everyone up.”

McGorty said he would prioritize work on issues that directly affect firefighters and other first responders.

“They’ve served this state admirably, and I want to make sure that they have a legislature that is a partner to them and is responsive to them,” he said.

This session, the General Assembly will conduct most of its business through Zoom, with lawmakers observing social distancing. This year’s session is a “long” session and runs through June 9. Connecticut’s legislature holds regular sessions from January to June in odd-numbered years, and short sessions from February to May in even-numbered years.

The long session is used to establish a state budget and introduce bills. In short sessions the legislature can only consider bills related to the state budget, revenue and finances, or matters deemed to be emergencies.