Trumbull reps sworn in

Trumbull state representatives David Rutigliano, Laura Devlin and Ben McGorty recently took their oaths of office in an outdoor ceremony on the grounds of the State Capitol. The outdoor ceremony was deemed necessary due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability for members and staff to social distance in the House Chamber.
Following the swearing in, legislators moved inside to their individual legislative offices to cast votes regarding the formal rules of the session and to handle other duties.