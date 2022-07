With Democratic and Republican primaries just around the corner, Trumbull officials are reminding residents that their polling place might have changed during the last election, following a recent redistricting in town.

The primary, which takes place Aug. 9, is only open to those who are registered as Democrats or Republicans. It will be the first election in Trumbull since the Town Council voted in April to redistrict the town.

“I think it’s going to be a good way to get people used to the new districts,” said Cynthia Katske, chief administrative officer for Trumbull.

This recent redistricting is the second one in Trumbull in a handful of years. In 2020, the town council approved a redistricting that brought the town from four districts to seven.

Those districts were the ones used in the November municipal elections.

But since the last redistricting, the 2020 Census data was released, and districts are supposed to be created using the most recent census information.

The Connecticut General Assembly also redrew state representative districts, based on the new census data. The statewide redistricting meant that Trumbull had to accommodate four state House districts instead of the previous three.

According to a release on the town website, postcards have been mailed out to all voters affiliated with the Democratic and Republican parties with poll locations. Residents can find their polling location using Connecticut’s Voter Registration Look-up database.

Under the new districts, voters in District 1 will vote at Daniels Farm School; District 2 votes at Booth Hill School; District 3 votes at Tashua School; District 4 votes at Madison Middle School; District 5 votes at Frenchtown School; District 6 votes at Middlebrook School, and District 7 votes at Christian Heritage School.

Katske said she’s optimistic that the primaries will go smoothly, and that those whose polling place has changed will be aware of that before the election. “Hopefully people check their postcards,” she said.