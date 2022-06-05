Trumbull redistricting means new Election Day polling locations

TRUMBULL — The town’s registrars of voters have selected the new polling places for the upcoming primaries and general elections. The new configuration is the result of redistricting on the state and local level.

According to Democratic registrar Jean Rabinow and Republican registrar Tracy Vonick, voters in District 1 will vote at Daniels Farm School; District 2 voters at Booth Hill School; District 3 voters at Tashua School; District 4 voters at Madison Middle School; District 5 voters at Frenchtown School; District 6 voters at Middlebrook School, and District 7 voters at Christian Heritage School.

“We plan to mail out postcards with information about the new polling places before the August 9 primaries and again before the Nov. 8 general election. We want to give everyone plenty of time to figure out where they’ll be voting,” Vonick said in a news release.

The town’s registered Republican and Democratic voters should receive their postcards for their primaries by mid-July and for the November election in October.

In April, the Town Council voted to approve a resolution to redistrict the town — the second redistricting of Trumbull in a handful of years. In 2020, the town council approved a redistricting that brought the town from four districts to seven.

But, since then, the 2020 Census data was released, and districts are supposed to be created using the most recent census information. The Connecticut General Assembly also redrew state representative districts, based on the new census data. The statewide redistricting meant that Trumbull had to accommodate four state House districts instead of the previous three.

One of the goal’s of Trumbull’s redistricting committee was to create as few “split districts” — town council districts that include multiple legislative districts — as possible. However, split districts couldn’t be eliminated entirely, and the registrars confirmed that, under their new configuration some polling places will have to accommodate voters from more than one state representative districts.

“Voters at Madison, Middlebrook, and Christian Heritage will have to go through different check-in lines depending on which district their street is in,” Rabinow said in a news release.

The registrars said that the seven new voting districts contain nearly-equal populations, and each district will have three seats on the 21-member town council.

The April town council meeting to decide the new voting districts was contentious and led to a walkout of all the Republican members of the council, many of whom complained that the seven-member redistricting committee had a Democratic majority, and that the public wasn’t sufficiently informed about the plan.