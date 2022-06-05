Trumbull redistricting means new Election Day polling locations

TRUMBULL — The town’s registrars of voters have selected the new polling places for the upcoming primaries and general elections. The new configuration is the result of redistricting on the state and local level.
According to Democratic registrar Jean Rabinow and Republican registrar Tracy Vonick, voters in District 1 will vote at Daniels Farm School; District 2 voters at Booth Hill School; District 3 voters at Tashua School; District 4 voters at Madison Middle School; District 5 voters at Frenchtown School; District 6 voters at Middlebrook School, and District 7 voters at Christian Heritage School.