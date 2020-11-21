Trumbull public schools opens new student registration for 2021-2022

The Trumbull Public Schools has opened new student registration, including kindergarten registration, for the 2021-22 school year.

Online registration can be accessed via the Trumbull Public Schools website under “General,” then “Student Registration.” After completing the initial form, a parent/guardian will be contacted for additional information, including residency requirements.

Kindergarten for 2021-22 is open to children born on or before Jan. 1, 2017.

Any questions can be directed to Maria Vaz, TPS Registrar, at 203-452-4336 or mvaz@trumbullps.org