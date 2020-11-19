Trumbull property transfers recorded in the town clerk’s office
The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.
35 Camelot Dr.
Price: $388,000
Seller/buyer: Pedro Delcompare to Afat Bardhi and Borjana Delcompare
16 Doris St.
Price: $437,000
Seller/buyer: Carmani L. Rydecki to Thiago Ferreira Dos Santos and Heloa Dasilva Jaguaribe
106 Woodhaven Dr.
Price: $424,000
Seller/buyer: Joseph F. Arlio to Randa Basatneh
85 Randall Drive
Price: $420,000
Seller/buyer: Julianna Mecca to Derval Gordon and Malicia Gordon
125 Sturbridge Lane
Price: $559,000
Seller/buyer: Matthew Nuzie and Kimberly Nuzie to Marcia M. Escobedo Berry
3000 Nichols Ave.
Price: $395,000
Seller/buyer: Robert D. Beaty and Cheryl Higham Beaty to Erica K. Magnano and Jason D. Magnano
20 Lincoln St.
Price: $335,000
Seller/buyer: Nicole Marie Camporeale and Vincent Dominick Camporeale to Kevin Pulliam Jr. and Catherine Pulliam
26 Saxony Dr.
Price: $515,000
Seller/buyer: Jaccqueline Lemeur to Heather R. Evarts and Richard C. Croshaw
48 Ascolese Road
Price: $390,000
Seller/buyer: Vincenzo Torcasio and Michelle A. Falcone to David William Slattery and Agata Slattery
23 Windy Ridge
Priice: $439,900
Seller/buyer: Angel A. Perez and Donna H. Perez to Omar A. Lozada and Aytza Pacheco
40 Mallett Dr.
Price: $540,000
Gary L. Katz and Cindy Levi Katz to Marc D. Ruggiero and Tiffany J. Ruggiero
159 Cottage St.
Price: $485,000
Seller/buyer: Brian R. Arnone and Amy W. Arnone to James Repko and Katelyn Repko
53 Jerome Ave.
Price: $446,500
Seller/buyer: Demetrioa Psarofagis to Joleen D. Bull
12 Merwin St.
Price: $250,000
Seller/buyer: US Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Smac Property Consulting LLC
5342 Main St.
Price: $400,000
Walter Cabrera Home Improvements LLC to Ruben D. Rios
27 Stemway Road
Price: $620,000
Danny J. Bull and Joleen D. Bull to Lauren Shugrue and Thomas Groth
19 Chestnut St.
Price: $359,000
Seller/buyer: Erik Carl Hedman to Cameron Dauterive
1 Rocky Ridge Dr.
Price: $368,000
Seller/buyer: Cheryl A. Kohler to Thomas Jakups (trustee)
31 Woodridge Circle
Price: $431,000
Seller/buyer: Albert J. Gilligan and Karen A. Gilligan to Darnelly D’erario