Trumbull property transfers recorded in the town clerk’s office

The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.

35 Camelot Dr.

Price: $388,000

Seller/buyer: Pedro Delcompare to Afat Bardhi and Borjana Delcompare

16 Doris St.

Price: $437,000

Seller/buyer: Carmani L. Rydecki to Thiago Ferreira Dos Santos and Heloa Dasilva Jaguaribe

106 Woodhaven Dr.

Price: $424,000

Seller/buyer: Joseph F. Arlio to Randa Basatneh

85 Randall Drive

Price: $420,000

Seller/buyer: Julianna Mecca to Derval Gordon and Malicia Gordon

125 Sturbridge Lane

Price: $559,000

Seller/buyer: Matthew Nuzie and Kimberly Nuzie to Marcia M. Escobedo Berry

3000 Nichols Ave.

Price: $395,000

Seller/buyer: Robert D. Beaty and Cheryl Higham Beaty to Erica K. Magnano and Jason D. Magnano

20 Lincoln St.

Price: $335,000

Seller/buyer: Nicole Marie Camporeale and Vincent Dominick Camporeale to Kevin Pulliam Jr. and Catherine Pulliam

26 Saxony Dr.

Price: $515,000

Seller/buyer: Jaccqueline Lemeur to Heather R. Evarts and Richard C. Croshaw

48 Ascolese Road

Price: $390,000

Seller/buyer: Vincenzo Torcasio and Michelle A. Falcone to David William Slattery and Agata Slattery

23 Windy Ridge

Priice: $439,900

Seller/buyer: Angel A. Perez and Donna H. Perez to Omar A. Lozada and Aytza Pacheco

40 Mallett Dr.

Price: $540,000

Gary L. Katz and Cindy Levi Katz to Marc D. Ruggiero and Tiffany J. Ruggiero

159 Cottage St.

Price: $485,000

Seller/buyer: Brian R. Arnone and Amy W. Arnone to James Repko and Katelyn Repko

53 Jerome Ave.

Price: $446,500

Seller/buyer: Demetrioa Psarofagis to Joleen D. Bull

12 Merwin St.

Price: $250,000

Seller/buyer: US Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Smac Property Consulting LLC

5342 Main St.

Price: $400,000

Walter Cabrera Home Improvements LLC to Ruben D. Rios

27 Stemway Road

Price: $620,000

Danny J. Bull and Joleen D. Bull to Lauren Shugrue and Thomas Groth

19 Chestnut St.

Price: $359,000

Seller/buyer: Erik Carl Hedman to Cameron Dauterive

1 Rocky Ridge Dr.

Price: $368,000

Seller/buyer: Cheryl A. Kohler to Thomas Jakups (trustee)

31 Woodridge Circle

Price: $431,000

Seller/buyer: Albert J. Gilligan and Karen A. Gilligan to Darnelly D’erario