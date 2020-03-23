https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Trumbull-property-transfers-average-price-tops-15150633.php
Trumbull property transfers, average price tops $400k
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between March 17 and March 20:
72 Glenarden Road: Oliver McCaddon and Ashley McCaddon to Marie Cordell and Brian Cordell, $530,000;
20 Stony Brook Circle: Fernanda Bacolas and Nicolas Bacolas to Andrew Stallings and Bonnie Stallings, $400,000;
46 Moose Hill Road: Andrew Glassman and Katie Glassman to Stefan Rosenthal and Kelly Stephens, $355,000;
118 Imperial Court #46: Edward Kirik to William Irwin and Cheri Irwin, $390,000;
19 Leonard Place: Lawrence Pace to Joshua Veltrie and Elizabeth Veltrie, $360,000.
