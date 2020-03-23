Trumbull property transfers, average price tops $400k

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between March 17 and March 20:

72 Glenarden Road: Oliver McCaddon and Ashley McCaddon to Marie Cordell and Brian Cordell, $530,000;

20 Stony Brook Circle: Fernanda Bacolas and Nicolas Bacolas to Andrew Stallings and Bonnie Stallings, $400,000;

46 Moose Hill Road: Andrew Glassman and Katie Glassman to Stefan Rosenthal and Kelly Stephens, $355,000;

118 Imperial Court #46: Edward Kirik to William Irwin and Cheri Irwin, $390,000;

19 Leonard Place: Lawrence Pace to Joshua Veltrie and Elizabeth Veltrie, $360,000.