Trumbull property transfers — Six sales, $2.96 million

117 Pinewood Trail

The following property transfers were reported to the Town Clerk’s office the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 6.

117 Pinewood Trail: Michael Fedell and Margaret Fedell to Mayra Cintron revocable trust, $707,000;

19 Valley Road: Sandra McLeod to Steven Vichiola and Paige Vichiola, $480,000;

72 Brian Drive: Sidney Desouza to Aldo Gallucci and Jessica Deaky, $385,000;

246 Lawrence Road: Kevin Smith and Jennifer Smith to Anderson Andrade and Vanilde Alves Andrade, $420,000;

15 August Lane: George Sollenberger and Andrea Sollenberger to Thomas Ruggiero and Devin Ruggiero, $496,000;

50 Middlebrooks Ave.: Jennifer Powell to Nathan Mathis and Kristin Mathis, $475,000.