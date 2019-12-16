https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Trumbull-property-transfers-Six-sales-2-96-14910126.php
Trumbull property transfers — Six sales, $2.96 million
The following property transfers were reported to the Town Clerk’s office the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 6.
117 Pinewood Trail: Michael Fedell and Margaret Fedell to Mayra Cintron revocable trust, $707,000;
19 Valley Road: Sandra McLeod to Steven Vichiola and Paige Vichiola, $480,000;
72 Brian Drive: Sidney Desouza to Aldo Gallucci and Jessica Deaky, $385,000;
246 Lawrence Road: Kevin Smith and Jennifer Smith to Anderson Andrade and Vanilde Alves Andrade, $420,000;
15 August Lane: George Sollenberger and Andrea Sollenberger to Thomas Ruggiero and Devin Ruggiero, $496,000;
50 Middlebrooks Ave.: Jennifer Powell to Nathan Mathis and Kristin Mathis, $475,000.
