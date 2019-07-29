Trumbull property transfers July 18 to July 25

The following property transfers were reported by the Trumbull Town Clerks’s Office from July 18 to July 25, 2019.

90 Arden Road: Joseph Giacobbe and Julie Giacobbe to James McCarthy and Liza McCarthy, $450,000

11 South Edgewood Ave.: Robert Maresca, administrator for the estate of Yvette Landham, to Alexander Neptali Matta Arevalo, $295,000

57 Macarthur Road: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Group to Orlando Cardona, $261,000

35 Brookside Drive: Cathleen Blanchfield to Kishore Ranjan and Monika Sinha, $462,000

54 Iron Gate Road: James Williamson and Laura Williamson to Weikan Chen, $530,000

10 Powder Mill Lane: Robert Hall Jr. and Josephine Hall to Louis Scarabosio, $425,000

32 Pondview Avenue: Corine Scott to Mitchell Schwartz and Angelica Reyes, $447,500

40 Fieldcrest Drive: Idamae Maloney to Joseph Pellerito and Laura Pellerito, $197,000.