Trumbull property transfers: Average sale price nears $400k

The following property transfers were reported by the Trumbull Town Clerks’s Office from July August 5 to August 9, 2019.

115 Jerusalmen Hill: Patricia Ann Nettleton to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., $230,000

34 Unity Drive: Michael Besso and Barbara Besso to Pierre Lafleur and Natacha Lafleur, $375,000

40 Deepdene Road: James O’Connor and Marlene O’Connor to Jennifer Chiodo, $375,000

88 Evelyn Street: 480 Middlesex Road LLC to John Calmus and Holly Calmus, $549,000

35 Franklin Street: Jose Fernandes and Olga Fernandes to Stephen Praleikas and Cristina Commendatore, $357,000

306 Hadley Drive #306: Kristy Costello to Raymond Sadler and Mary Jane Sadler, $312,000

43 Bunker Hill Drive: Norman Westphal to Xiao Xi Wang, $330,000

109 Blackhouse Road: Caterina Salito to Leslie Busch and Lauren Manfred, $374,728

7 Juniper Ridge Road: David Aaron and Elene Aaron to Patricia and Carlos Guerrero Jr. and Carlos Guerrero Sr., $299,900

173 Tashua Road: Niamh Coleman to David Aaron and Elene Aaron, $320,896

11 Jean Terrace: Ophir Sahar to Michael Ki and Jennifer Ki, $587,500

23 Larkspur Drive: Robert Rieger and Kimberlee Rieger to Dominick Tuason and Angela Tuason, $514,900

94 Horse Tavern Road: Tara Zangrilli and Luigi Zangrilli to Pater Hartley and Lisa Hartley, $475,000

20 Dell Circle: Melvyn Mazer and Nancy Mazer to Adam Cirillo and Jessica Cirillo, $385,000.