Trumbull property transfers: Average sale price nears $400k
The following property transfers were reported by the Trumbull Town Clerks’s Office from July August 5 to August 9, 2019.
115 Jerusalmen Hill: Patricia Ann Nettleton to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., $230,000
34 Unity Drive: Michael Besso and Barbara Besso to Pierre Lafleur and Natacha Lafleur, $375,000
40 Deepdene Road: James O’Connor and Marlene O’Connor to Jennifer Chiodo, $375,000
88 Evelyn Street: 480 Middlesex Road LLC to John Calmus and Holly Calmus, $549,000
35 Franklin Street: Jose Fernandes and Olga Fernandes to Stephen Praleikas and Cristina Commendatore, $357,000
306 Hadley Drive #306: Kristy Costello to Raymond Sadler and Mary Jane Sadler, $312,000
43 Bunker Hill Drive: Norman Westphal to Xiao Xi Wang, $330,000
109 Blackhouse Road: Caterina Salito to Leslie Busch and Lauren Manfred, $374,728
7 Juniper Ridge Road: David Aaron and Elene Aaron to Patricia and Carlos Guerrero Jr. and Carlos Guerrero Sr., $299,900
173 Tashua Road: Niamh Coleman to David Aaron and Elene Aaron, $320,896
11 Jean Terrace: Ophir Sahar to Michael Ki and Jennifer Ki, $587,500
23 Larkspur Drive: Robert Rieger and Kimberlee Rieger to Dominick Tuason and Angela Tuason, $514,900
94 Horse Tavern Road: Tara Zangrilli and Luigi Zangrilli to Pater Hartley and Lisa Hartley, $475,000
20 Dell Circle: Melvyn Mazer and Nancy Mazer to Adam Cirillo and Jessica Cirillo, $385,000.