Trumbull property transfers - 8 sales for $3.1 million

2157 Huntington Tpke.

The following property sales were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 3:

41 Aragon Drive: Jonathan Rook and Patricia Rook to Patricia Marini, $360,000;

36 Chestnut Hill Road: Thomas Ruggiero and Devin Ruggiero to Michael Donnarummo and Emily Voye, $401,000;

55 Midland Road: Kyle Johnson and Nadia Johnson to Allison Blanchard and Albert Blanchard, $470,000;

385 Unity Road: Wesley Daunis and Kerri Daunis to Lindsay Scopelliti and Ryan Scopelliti, $300,000;

2157 Huntington Tpke.: Nancy Moore to Moorefield Farms Development LLC, $855,000;

82 Sturbridge Lane: Natalie Green to James Boccuzzi, $265,000;

29 Pauline Street: Francisco Hernandez to Blanca Garcia Reyes, $235,000;

123 Paugussett Circle: Janusz Gajewski (admin for estate of Maria Gajewski) to Courtney Merritt, $237,000.