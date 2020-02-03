Trumbull property transfers - 7 sales for $3.37 million

Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Trumbull property transfers - 7 sales for $3.37 million 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office the week of January 27.

2491 Huntington Road: Jay Tyler to Goshen Mortgage LLC, $210,000;

6773 Main Street: Jeffrey Schmitt and Kristin Schmitt to Bharathidasan Rajarathinam, $555,000;

604 Old Town Road: Lois Robinson to Andres Rios, $230,000;

25 Skyview Lane: Dana Lonergan and John Quinlan estate to Adelio Pimenta and Ivana Pimenta, $355,000;

47 Normandy Road: Cassie Hartman and Jennifer Fairchild-Hartman to Kevin Dumas, $452,500;

67 Greenbrier Road: Randy Persico to David Allen and Allison Allen, $417,450;

103 Old Tree Farm Road: James O’Brien and Lori Hayes-O’Brien to Newman Marsilius and Jennifer Marsilius, $1,150,000.