Trumbull property transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.
555 Booth Hill Road
Price: $515,000
Seller/buyer: Scott H. Hackenson to Steven Lopez and Naihomy Lopez
64 Frederick St.
Price $600,000
Seller/buyer: Shelton Yung Yu Cheng and Shinn Chu Cheng to Yantong Zhu and Qiahang Li
108 Canoe Brook Road
Price: $535,000
Seller/buyer: Dayan N. Haddad Et Al to Brett M. Donovan and Kerri R. Petrello
22 Tahoe Circle
Price: $435,000
Seller/buyer: Ian D. Fleisch and Brittany Fleisch aka Brittany M. Pagano to Nicole Putorak and Brian Putorak
351 Shelton Road
Price: $376,500
Seller/buyer: William S. Haberlin and Carol G. Haberlin to Kathryn Polacik and Martha Ann Polacik
89 Lance Circle Bpt
Price $45,666.66
Seller/buyer: Susan Shepard to Rock Hill Gardens LLC
89 Lance Circle Bpt
Price $45,666.66
Seller/buyer: Timothy Shepard to Rock Hill Gardens LLC
89 Lance Circle Bpt
Price $45,666.66
Seller/buyer: Stephanie Shepard Kulhawik to Rock Hill Gardens LLC
170 Driftwood Lane
Price: $1,175,000
Buyer/Seller: Donna Vogel to Marc R. Cesare and Slavica Cesare
373 Booth Hill Road
Price: $449,900
Buyer/Seller: Gregory J. Raucci and Jamie E. Raucci to Robert Telep and Antonella Caggiano
162 Old Dike Road
Price: $829,000
Buyer/Seller: Maria Gomes to Adelio F. Pimenta and Ivana G. Dias Pimenta
22 Oriole Lane
Price: $338,000
Buyer/Seller: Josephine R. Terlaga to Brooke L. Duffany
168 Booth Hill Road
Price: $450,000
Buyer/Seller: Paul A. Visconti to Ralph Desir
34 Newton Lane
Price: $589,900
Buyer/Seller: Slavica Cesare to Greg Hatzis and Susan Hatzis
39 Longmeadow Road
Price $457,500
Buyer/Seller: Steven H. Farewell and Denise farewell to David Binney
34 Garnet Road
Price: $325,714.02
Buyer/Seller: Christopher Carrafiello to Nicholas Urda and Alana Urda
53 Sherman Ave.
Price: $395,000
Buyer/Seller: Palmira Gonvalves et al to Rohan Srivastava and Chandana Saxena
33 Frost Hill Road
Price: $477,500
Buyer/Seller: Kent A. Currie and Jenny J. Currie to Derrick R. Saxon
35 Saxony Drive
Price: $549,000
Buyer/Seller: Nicholas Foote to Olivia N. Kiraly
14 Pioneer Trail
Price: $550,000
Paul Giarrantano Et Al to Thais Rodriguez and Jonathan Rodriguez
46 Rolling Wood Drive
Price: $430,000
Buyer/Seller: Jason R. McCann to Douglas and Joy Seltzer and Ida Blotcky
5159 Madison Ave.
Price: $401,500
Buyer/Seller: Peter A. Rinaldi to Susan Ennis