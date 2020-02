Trumbull property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

56 Lorma Ave.: Leigh Hickox to Lorna Charlton and Garfield Isaacs, $360,000;

26 Westwood Road: Allison Yao to PNC Bank, $360,848;

15 Woodridge Circle: Emily Bajko and Warren Little to Kathleen Conigliaro, $369,900;

4976 Madison Ave.: Myrka Lafitte to Warren Little and Emily Little, $515,000;

814 White Plains Road: White Plains Road LLC to 814 White Plains Road LLC, $657,533;

Woodland Hills Unit 1206: Gabriel Kan and Lauren Kan to Zhaoyu Lin and Ying Yang, $332,000;

5214 Madison Ave.: Daniel Grassi and Shayna Grassi to John Van Aman and Alyssa Van Aman, $485,000;

125 Middlebrooks Ave.: Florence Pleban estate to Mary Klein and Roy Klein, $412,500.