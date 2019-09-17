Trumbull property transfers - 11 sales for $4.07 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office for the dates September 9 through September 13:
71 Lorma Avenue - Jennifer Miley to Thane Schweyer and Caroline Schweyer, $366,000
16 Tower View Drive - Alexander Onuska and Anna Onuska to Arnaldo Morgado and Ann Morgado, $$390,000
364 Edison Road - Duane Bailey and Russell Bailey to Lino Marin and Zoila Salinas, $205,000
129 Elliott Road - Claudio Santiago and Ladjane Oliveira to Plinio Luna and Cinzia Vaccaro, $425,000
29 Vintage Road - Michael Infante and Mary Elizabeth Infante to Michel Haniph and Melanie Haniph, $520,900
50 Parkway Drive - Thomas Kascak and Deborah Kascak to Nicholas Padilla, $405,000
18 High Ridge Road - Jane Belopolsky to Kevin Held, $500,000
12 Sunnycrest Road - NRZ REO LLC to Home Ventures Trust, $241,000
211 Mayfield Drive - Marilyn Pabst to Vicky Marella, $335,000
44 Bonita Avenue - Linda Velez and Marcia Schulz to Sarah Parker and Linda Turbert, $270,000
34 Tanglewood Road - Justin Mitchell and Jaime Mitchell to Bryan Press and Edna Press, $415,000