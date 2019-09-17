Trumbull property transfers - 11 sales for $4.07 million

29 Vintage Road 29 Vintage Road Photo: Contributed / Google Street View Photo: Contributed / Google Street View Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Trumbull property transfers - 11 sales for $4.07 million 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office for the dates September 9 through September 13:

71 Lorma Avenue - Jennifer Miley to Thane Schweyer and Caroline Schweyer, $366,000

16 Tower View Drive - Alexander Onuska and Anna Onuska to Arnaldo Morgado and Ann Morgado, $$390,000

364 Edison Road - Duane Bailey and Russell Bailey to Lino Marin and Zoila Salinas, $205,000

129 Elliott Road - Claudio Santiago and Ladjane Oliveira to Plinio Luna and Cinzia Vaccaro, $425,000

29 Vintage Road - Michael Infante and Mary Elizabeth Infante to Michel Haniph and Melanie Haniph, $520,900

50 Parkway Drive - Thomas Kascak and Deborah Kascak to Nicholas Padilla, $405,000

18 High Ridge Road - Jane Belopolsky to Kevin Held, $500,000

12 Sunnycrest Road - NRZ REO LLC to Home Ventures Trust, $241,000

211 Mayfield Drive - Marilyn Pabst to Vicky Marella, $335,000

44 Bonita Avenue - Linda Velez and Marcia Schulz to Sarah Parker and Linda Turbert, $270,000

34 Tanglewood Road - Justin Mitchell and Jaime Mitchell to Bryan Press and Edna Press, $415,000