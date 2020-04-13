Trumbull property transfers - 10 sales average $368K

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between March 23 and March 31:

25 Wilson Ave.: Luisa Cueva Sanchez to Jose Lostaunau Flores, $200,000;

23 Meadow Road: Helen Duda to Deven Zane, $286,000;

26 Priscilla Place: Myra Amsden to Jennifer Metsker, $369,000;

2207 Huntington Tpke.: 2207-2212 Huntington Tpke. LLC to Kasey Piscatelli, $694,500;

59 Chatfield Drive: Susan Bento to John Touri, $454,000;

104 Paugusett Circle: Anthony Desjardin to Tetyana Nelson, $269,000;

62 Oldfield Road: Robert Juda to Onoria Sierra, $390,000;

5 Old Stream Road: Evan Busg to Alixon Carillo, $370,000;

215 Intervale Road: Kirit Patel to Angel Alvarracin, $335,000;

21 Wareham Place: MTGLQ Investors to Bledar Culli, $312,000.