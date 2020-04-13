https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Trumbull-property-transfers-10-sales-average-15197682.php
Trumbull property transfers - 10 sales average $368K
Photo: Google Street View
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between March 23 and March 31:
25 Wilson Ave.: Luisa Cueva Sanchez to Jose Lostaunau Flores, $200,000;
23 Meadow Road: Helen Duda to Deven Zane, $286,000;
26 Priscilla Place: Myra Amsden to Jennifer Metsker, $369,000;
2207 Huntington Tpke.: 2207-2212 Huntington Tpke. LLC to Kasey Piscatelli, $694,500;
59 Chatfield Drive: Susan Bento to John Touri, $454,000;
104 Paugusett Circle: Anthony Desjardin to Tetyana Nelson, $269,000;
62 Oldfield Road: Robert Juda to Onoria Sierra, $390,000;
5 Old Stream Road: Evan Busg to Alixon Carillo, $370,000;
215 Intervale Road: Kirit Patel to Angel Alvarracin, $335,000;
21 Wareham Place: MTGLQ Investors to Bledar Culli, $312,000.
