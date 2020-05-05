Trumbull property transfers - 10 sales, $4.4 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between April 21 and April 23:

53 Chatfield Drive - $352,000;

48 Quail Trail - $330,000;

50 Yorktown Circle - $460,000;

16 Normandy Road - $445,000;

34 Hampton Road - $370,000;

7100 Main Street - $381,624;

312 Buckskin Court - $405,000;

4385 Madison Ave. - $380,000;

47 Puritan Road - $767,500;

11 Fox Road - $519,900.