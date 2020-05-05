https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Trumbull-property-transfers-10-sales-4-4-15247324.php
Trumbull property transfers - 10 sales, $4.4 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between April 21 and April 23:
53 Chatfield Drive - $352,000;
48 Quail Trail - $330,000;
50 Yorktown Circle - $460,000;
16 Normandy Road - $445,000;
34 Hampton Road - $370,000;
7100 Main Street - $381,624;
312 Buckskin Court - $405,000;
4385 Madison Ave. - $380,000;
47 Puritan Road - $767,500;
11 Fox Road - $519,900.
