Trumbull principal investigates ‘hurtful’ incident with pride flag at Madison Middle School

TRUMBULL — The principal of Madison Middle School has launched an investigation into “the actions of students who are reported to have said very hurtful things to supporters of LGBTQ issues,” according to a letter sent home to parents on Monday.
In the letter, Principal Peter Sullivan said the incident in question took place last Thursday. He said a staff member at the school had displayed a pride flag in the cafeteria “without notice or authorization,” in recognition of Pride Month, which is in June. The flag was hung at a time when the administrative team was out of the school building for a training.