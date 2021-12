TRUMBULL — B’nai Torah Nursery School in Trumbull recently celebrated Hannukah with themed cookies, games, and lighting the menorah.

A traditional snack of potato latkes (pancakes) with applesauce and chocolate gelt (coins) were also enjoyed by all.

A group of children went to the front of Congregation B’nai Torah to see the electric menorah, lit each night of Hanukkah and built many years ago by congregant Manny Lobel.

B’nai Torah Nursery School, founded in 1982 is a developmentally appropriate preschool and summer camp for children aged 1 to 4 years old.