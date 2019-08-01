Trumbull police watching for distracted drivers

The Trumbull Police Department is encouraging drivers to put down the phone and remember: “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.”

In support of the National Distracted Driving Awareness campaign Trumbull police will be participating in the NHTSA’s national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” enforcement campaign. The campaign, now in its fifth year, aims to identify distracted drivers and enforce distracted driving laws.

Beginning August 1, officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone caught texting and driving.

“When you drive, you have one responsibility: Drive safely and responsibly,” said Lt. Brian Weir. “Do the right thing—put your phone away when you get behind the wheel.”

Weir said that when a driver’s attention is anywhere other than on the road, they are driving distracted and they are driving dangerous.

“Save yourself the embarrassment and expense of getting pulled over,” Weir said. “In addition, you just may save someone’s life.”

This is the second phase of a two-part campaign, which will also have special patrols aimed at saving lives and protecting the public. More than 50 law enforcement agencies, both state and local police, who were previously involved in the April 2019 campaign, will again be participating. Fines in Connecticut for violations begin at $150 for a first offense, increase to $300 for a second offense, and are $500 for subsequent violations.

The Trumbull Police Department and NHTSA urge drivers to “Drive Safe Every Trip” and to put phones down while behind the wheel. Do not drive while texting. Pull over and park in a safe location to read or send texts. Follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

Pull over and park in a safe location to send or receive texts;

Designate a passenger as the “designated texter.” Allow them to respond to calls or messages;

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving;

Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Are you struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle.

“Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal,” Weir said. “Remember: ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’

For more information, visit distraction.gov and trafficsafetymarketing.gov.