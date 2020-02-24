Trumbull police ‘warrant sweep’ nets four suspects, stolen car

A warrant sweep conducted by Trumbull police detectives Feb. 20 resulted in four arrests and the recovery of a stolen car, according to Lt. Brian Weir.

“Detectives coordinated efforts with other local police agencies to track down individuals who have not been held accountable for criminal incidents that they had been involved in, and during this time, a recently stolen vehicle was recovered,” Weir said in a written statement.

During the arrest warrant sweep, detectives located a vehicle in Bridgeport that had been stolen the night before from LA Fitness, at the Westfield Trumbull mall. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Chopsey Hill Road. and Reservoir Ave. The driver, Elijah Watkins, 20, of Bridgeport was charged with second-degree larceny and held on $10,000 bond for court March 2.

The other arrests include the following: Anthony Flores, 21, of Bridgeport was arrested at his home on Taft Ave. Flores was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in connection with a Feb. 23 vandalism incident at a Silver Lane office building that resulted in $4,000 worth of damage, police said. He was held on $4,000 bond for court March 2.

Daniel Reyes, 20, of Bridgeport, later turned himself in to Trumbull police and was charged with first-degree criminal mischief in the same Silver Lane vandalism, according to reports. He also was held on $4,000 bond for court March 2.

Roberto Rodriguez, 55, of Bridgeport also turned himself in to Trumbull police after learning that detectives were searching for him. Rodriguez was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault , unlawful restraunt and disorderly conduct for an incident where Rodriguez had assaulted a female resident while he was at the home to perform plumbing repair work, police said. Rodriguez was held on a $30,000 bond for court March 3.

“Police periodically seek to locate offenders who fail to respond to charges brought by arrest warrant or failure to appear in court when obligated to do so,” Weir said.

Anyone with information on wanted individuals may provide information to their local police department. To provide information to the Trumbull Police Department call (203) 261-3665, or online at trumbull-ct.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.