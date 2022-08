TRUMBULL — Local police are warning citizens about a recent rise in scams targeting senior citizens, some of which have bilked residents of thousands of dollars, according to the department.

In a press release, police stated that “even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or quickly leave the scene where very little suspect information is available.”

The release also stated that, due to the complexity of these cases, victims are unlikely to get their money or valuables back.

Public information offer Lt. Brian Weir said the department is working one case in which about $9,500 was taken from a victim, and just began work on another in which a victim was taken for several hundred thousand dollars.

But Weir said some of these cases have happy endings.

“There are various types of scams that occur, and even though these are very difficult to investigate, we have been successful in the past at recovering monies and returning it to the victim even when (a suspect or suspects) have not been arrested or even identified,” he said.

According to police, there are many ways con artists attempt to separate people from their money. For instance, a scammer might call and claim to be a family member that has an illness or was arrested. This caller will put urgency into helping them and tell the victim not to contact anyone, especially the police.

Another type of scam involves the caller claiming to be a law enforcement official that has custody of the victim’s family member and would demand bail or funds for their release. Other cons involve callers claiming to be law enforcement stating that the victim’s Social Security number or bank accounts have been compromised, and asking for the account numbers to verify the identity of the person they are calling.

Also popular are “distraction scams” where suspects show up at the home of elderly residents pretending to be from a utility company, and then try to talk their way into the house. Once inside, one suspect will distract the victim, while another suspect will steal valuables.

Trumbull Human Services director Michele Jakab said cons such as these are nothing new.

“There are always scams targeting the elderly and we hear about them often from our members,” said Jakab, whose responsibilities include overseeing the Trumbull Senior Center. “Most of the time it is good news from our members, stating they knew what to do and were aware they were being targeted. But we have had members report being scammed and all of them state they knew better but they let their guard down.”

Jakab said, if someone is scammed, senior center staff always make sure they have reported it to police and contacted family members.

Police said those who receive a call they believe to be a scam should “resist the urge to act immediately no matter how dramatic the story is.” Other tips include verifying the caller’s identity by asking questions that a stranger would not be able to answer and checking with a family member to see if the information is true.

Do not send cash, gift cards or conduct money transfers, police said. Do not give personal or bank account information by email, over the phone, or by logging into bank accounts as directed by the caller. Do not let strangers into the home that have arrived unannounced and request access.

Those who receive suspicious calls, emails or visits should call police at the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665.