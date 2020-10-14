Trumbull police union backs Choi in 22nd District

TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Police Union has endorsed Republican State Senate candidate Steve Choi in the race for the 22nd District.

“When state lawmakers introduced HB 6004, An Act Concerning Police Accountability, Steve Choi called to get the membership input on the proposed legislation,” said Union President Robert Coppola. “Unfortunately, some incumbent lawmakers declined to contact us.”

Choi has voiced support for some reforms, including patrol car dashboard cameras, body cameras for officers and the duty to intervene to stop the use of excessive force. He opposes changes like banning chokeholds, eliminating qualified immunity in civil suits, and the elimination of consent searches. Choi also supports maintaining funding for school resource officers.