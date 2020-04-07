Trumbull police to begin fining non-compliance with emergency orders

Trumbull police will begin issuing fines to people who do not comply with the state’s emergency orders regarding to the coronavirus and social distancing.

Effective April 9 officers will begin issuing $92 trespassing infractions to those ignorning warnings and posted restrictions in town parks and school property and playgrounds, said Police Chief Michael Lombardo. This action is taken in response to groups gathering in areas including parks, businesses and school grounds, police said.

The only recreational space that remains open is the Pequonnock Valley rails to trails, Lombardo said. But he added that police will close the trail if residents continue to ignore the restrictions on parking and social gathering, he said. If necessary, police will begin enforcement efforts on the trail, and penalties could range from a fine to a felony.

“This can be a deadly virus,” he said. “It has already taken two Trumbull residents’ lives.”

Residents are reminded to notify the police department on the non-emergency number when there is concern of trespassing or persistent grouping at any location in town. That number for the Trumbull Police non-emergency line is (203) 261-3665, option “0.”