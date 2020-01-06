Trumbull police make arrest in 2012 stolen DVDs case

Exterior, Trumbull Police Headquarters, in Trumbull, Conn. Jan. 14, 2016. Exterior, Trumbull Police Headquarters, in Trumbull, Conn. Jan. 14, 2016. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trumbull police make arrest in 2012 stolen DVDs case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A suspect in an eight-year-old series of DVD thefts has turned herself in on larceny charges, according to Trumbull police.

The case dates back to March 31, 2012, when police received a call from the FYE store in the Westfield Trumbull mall. Store employees noticed that some used DVDs had stickers identifying them as property of the Trumbull library. The store had paid $135.50 for 31 DVDs, police said.

The Trumbull library identified Amanda Eaton, 34, of Shelton, as having rented the DVDs. Library police prohibits patrons from checking out more than 15 items at a time, but Eaton told library staff that she was working on a project. Since she was a regular library patron she was allowed to rent more DVDs.

The library eliminated the $1 rental fee on DVDs in 2017.

Police got a warrant for Eaton’s arrest charding her with fourth-degree larceny. The value of the DVDs was listed as $990.

In October police sent Eaton a letter reminding her there was still a warrant out for her arrest, and she turned herself in Dec. 20. She was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 30.