Trumbull police enforcing child safety laws

Alex Montoya watches as Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Wasilewski shows the correct tension for the straps on his infant carrier during a car seat check at Norwalk Fire Department station 4. Alex Montoya watches as Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Wasilewski shows the correct tension for the straps on his infant carrier during a car seat check at Norwalk Fire Department station 4. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Trumbull police enforcing child safety laws 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

With summer over and school back in session, the Trumbull Police Department is advising the public that September 15 through September 21 is National Child Passenger Safety Week and is a good time to consider the following child safety facts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Every 32 seconds in 2017, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash;

In passenger cars, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers;

Most parents are confident that they have correctly installed their child’s car seat, but in most cases the seat has not been installed correctly;

Children must be rear-facing until they are age 2 or older and 30 pounds or more;

Children must be harnessed (rear or forward-facing) until they are age 5 or older and 40 pounds or more;

Children must remain in a booster (or harness car seat) until they are age 8 or older AND 60 pounds or more.

“Please be safe when traveling and take extra precautions when it comes to children,” said Lt. Brian Weir.

Residnts may contact the police department at (203)452-3854 with questions or concerns or to schedule a car seat inspection or ask any questions about car seats. For any concerns or questions, contact your local police department to schedule a car seat inspection appointment or to ask any car seat related questions.