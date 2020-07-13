Trumbull police charge mother of impersonation suspect with conspiracy

TRUMBULL — The mother of a suspect in an impersonation case has been charged with two conspiracy counts, according to police.

On July 1, 2019 police pulled over a Hyundai Sonata that was allegedly being operated without functioning brake lights. The driver gave police his name and date of birth and said he did not have a driver’s license and that he had lost his state ID.

Police reported smelling marijuana in the car, but only found the remnants of a few marijuana cigarettes.

Police issued the suspect a ticket for the infractions. The suspect’s mother, Barbara Lewis, 53, of Hamden, arrived at the scene and, after confirming her son’s identity, was allowed to leave with him and the car.

Earlier this year, the a man went to police headquarters complaining that he had been wrongly issued infractions from the 2019 incident. Police confirmed he was not the man they had stopped, and that he had been the victim of impersonation when the original suspect had used his name and date of birth.

Lewis was contacted by Hamden police and turned herself in July 10. She was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and conspiracy to interfere with police. Bond was was set at $10,000 with a court date of Aug. 5. The driver in the original traffic stop has not been located.