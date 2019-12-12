Trumbull police arrest second suspect in burglary spree

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull police arrest second suspect in burglary spree 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull police have made a second arrest in the rash of overnight thefts from vehicles. Police also are once again reminding residents to lock their cars, even when parking in their own driveways.

Following a lengthy investigation involving multiple police agencies, Luis Correa, 47, of Bridgeport, has been charged with fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He turned himself in Dec. 5 and was held on $15,000 bond for court Dec. 13.

The case dates back to August, when several Trumbull residents in the Nichols area told police their vehicles had been entered and items stolen during the overnight hours. Most of the vehicles had been left unlocked and parked in driveways or near the owner’s home, police said.

The crimes fit a recurring pattern that was affecting the area, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Shelton police investigating similar crimes identified Correa and Christpher Right, 46, of Shelton, as suspects.

Right turned himself in to Trumbull police on Oct. 23 and was charged with fourth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was held on $30,000 bond and his next court date is Jan. 7.

Trumbull police continue to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave keys or valuables visible inside. Also, report any suspicious activity as soon as possible by calling the department at 203-261-3665 or by calling 911 if it is an emergency.