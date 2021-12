TRUMBULL — Several young people were arrested Sunday night after a fight at the Westfield Trumbull mall, according to officials. One was charged with carrying a dangerous instrument. Several arrests were made before police were able to restore order, officials said.

In a notice to town officials from Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police Department said numerous teens were involved in the altercation at the mall.

Shortly after 5 p.m., several Trumbull police officers were patrolling the mall on foot when they noticed a group of about 20 to 30 teens running outside of the mall near a door, and officers saw two girls fighting, Weir wrote.

As officers were breaking up the fight, other young people jumped in and continued to cause a scene. A male juvenile swung, attempting to hit one of the officers, but was unsuccessful, Weir wrote. Once the fight broke up, police arrested the five juveniles, who are all Bridgeport residents ages 11 to 15, Weir wrote.

Due to the large crowd and the disorderly conditions, Trumbull police requested mutual aid and were assisted by officers from the Bridgeport Police Department. K-9 officers were also used to disperse the crowd and regain order at the mall, Weir wrote.

The Westfield Trumbull mall had just closed for business prior to the fights erupting, and the atmosphere returned to normal shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the incident, three young women and two young men, both age 15, were arrested and charged with breach of peace and interfering with police. The ages of the the three young women were not immediately available.

One of the young men was additionally charged with carrying a dangerous instrument and possession of marijuana. He was also found to be wearing a monitoring ankle bracelet for being on probation for a previous armed robbery.

All juveniles were eventually released to the custody of their guardians on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, Weir wrote.