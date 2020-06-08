Trumbull police: Officers provided aid at protest

TRUMBULL — Officers provided aid to five people during the protest on Saturday over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, according to the Trumbull Police Department.

In a release, the department said five people were overcome by the heat and needed to medical assistance. It said officers and Trumbull emergency medical services were quick to respond and give aid to them.

“Two of these individuals required further medical assistance and were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the department said. “No injuries or any other medical issues were reported during the course of the event.”

The protest in Trumbull was one of hundreds that have happened around the country after the death of George Floyd two weeks ago. Floyd, a black man, died after a while Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes during an arrest.

The department said several hundred people attended the event, which lasted for more than two hours. It said the protest remained peaceful and took place without any vandalism or violence.

“The Trumbull Police Department would like to remind the public that we are dedicated to serving and working with the community,” the department said. “We strive to continue a strong partnership with all members of the Trumbull community, and provide safety and comfort to everyone who visits this town.”

The department said it stands against any form of brutality and racism, and will continue to operate with transparency while providing professional services for all.