Trumbull plans townwide virtual cleanup

TRUMBULL — Community volunteers are planning a virtual townwide cleanup event that should have a real, tangible effect on how Trumbull looks.

Sustainable Trumbull is partnering with Save the Sound for an inaugural virtual cleanup on Nov. 8. Groups will be removing trash from Tashua Knolls recreation area, Hillcrest Middle School and the Park Street commuter parking lot off Daniels Farm Road. Others are welcome to come to one of those locations between 10 a.m. and noon or pick a spot in town to clean up and log their contributions via the Clean Swell app.

“We thought this was a good chance for people to get out and do some good and volunteer around town,” said Mary Isaac, a Sustainable Trumbull member.

The event is envisioned similar to the annual Tidy Up Trumbull, organized by Trumbull Community Women. The spring cleanup, though, was one of many casualties of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was right when it was starting, and a lot of people were reluctant to even leave their house let alone pick up someone’s trash,” Isaac said. “But that event is so popular around town and so many groups participate. You have the Democrats, the Republicans, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, students who need community service hours all helping clean up.”

To participate vitually, download the Clean Swell app either on Google Play or through the Apple App Store. Search for “Trumbull Fall Cleanup” and log the total trash removed. Those not using the app can weigh the trash they collect and email the total to sustainabletrumbull@gmail.com or post it to the group’s Facebook page.

The cleanup is the first event in a series of initiatives. The group also will be partnering with Trex, the wood-alternate decking manufacturer, and Crayola, among other companies, on a monthly recycling drive.

The monthly drives, held on the second Saturday, will take place alongside the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band’s monthly redeemable collection and will focus on non-traditional recyclables. Volunteers will collect things like old pens, plastic bags, shoes, printer ink cartridges, glue sticks, baby food packaging, used razors, empty shampoo bottles and more for repurposing.

With the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, Isaac said people have plenty of plastic and bubble wrap laying around.

“I did a drop off the other day, and the entire back of my car was filled,” Isaac said. “We filled up my car with all plastic wrap.”