Trumbull parks and fields closed until further notice

Trumbull resident Ray Falcon spends some time fishing at Twin Brooks Park in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday May 31, 2017. Falcon said he caught a two pond large mouth bass on his first cast but hadn't had much luck since. He usually spends two or three hours fishing and has a variety of spots he likes to hit around the park. less Trumbull resident Ray Falcon spends some time fishing at Twin Brooks Park in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday May 31, 2017. Falcon said he caught a two pond large mouth bass on his first cast but hadn't had much ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trumbull parks and fields closed until further notice 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

As part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Trumbull Parks Superintendent Dmitri Paris has ordered all town parks and playing fields closed until further notice. This includes all Board of Education and town properties.

The change is effective as of sunset March 16.

“We understand the desire to use our beautiful park systems, however the health and safety of our community is of our utmost concern,” Paris said in a statement posted to the Parks and Recreation website. “We must all do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ and limit the transmission of this virus.”

The town parks and playing fields are the latest closures in Trumbull, joining the schools, libraries and town offices, and the Senior Center. The town Food Pantry remains open on a limited basis.

In addition, Westfield Trumbull mall has reduced its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to enable cleaning crews additional time to sanitize the “high touch” areas of the mall. Beginning March 16, all restaurants will operate as take-out only.