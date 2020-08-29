Trumbull parish provided backpacks and school supplies for 95 Bridgeport students

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish provided backpacks and school supplies for Bridgeport students this fall. Saint Catherine of Siena Parish provided backpacks and school supplies for Bridgeport students this fall. Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trumbull parish provided backpacks and school supplies for 95 Bridgeport students 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Nearly 100 students from inner-city Bridgeport will begin the new school year this week with a brand-new backpack and all of the school supplies they will need for a successful year of learning, organizers of a drive say, thanks to the generosity of parishioners at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Trumbull.

“This year has been filled with incredible challenges for everyone,” said Salvatore Spadaccino, coordinator for the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team. “However, this response proves that the St. Catherine community clearly understands that we are all in this together and, as Catholics, we are all here for each other.”

St. Catherine’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team conducted the parish’s annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive in August. The backpacks and school supplies collected from the drive benefitted students at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Blessed Sacrament Church, The McGivney Community Center, and the Convent of Mary Immaculate in Bridgeport.

Other initiatives that the team has worked on include: toiletry drive, hat, coat and sweater drive, Thanksgiving food drive, emergency food drives, annual parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and many more.

For more information, contact Salvatore Spadaccino at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.