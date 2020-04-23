Trumbull online Town Hall meeting April 23

Trumbull will host its second online Town Hall meeting April 23 at 3 p.m. Residents can log into the meeting here or join by telephone at 312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 973 1208 5768, password: 105036.

Trumbull has had 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 39 deaths, said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

The virtual Town Hall meeting is a chance for residents to ask questions directly to town officials on COVID-19 related topics, including the tax deferment plan recently passed by the Town Council, social distancing, utilizing the town’s social services, and more.