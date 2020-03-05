Trumbull officials ‘monitoring’ coronavirus, stores sell out of sanitizing supplies

A shopper scans the shelves for sanitizing wipes March 5 at the Target store in Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull. A shopper scans the shelves for sanitizing wipes March 5 at the Target store in Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull. Photo: Donald Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Donald Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Trumbull officials ‘monitoring’ coronavirus, stores sell out of sanitizing supplies 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Trumbull officials are continually monitoring the coronavirus situation, including participation in briefings by the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Public Health.

Health Director Luci Bango said the town would keep residents informed of any new information as it becomes available.

“There are no cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut at this time,” Bango said in a statement posted on the town’s website. “The Town of Trumbull is committed to protecting the health of its residents and will remain vigilant during this public health concern.”

Although there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, Bango noted that the flu is widespread. People exhibiting flu-like symptoms likely have the flu unless they have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea or been in proximity to someone confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

People who have recently traveled to the countries where the illness has spread are advised by the CDC to limit contact with others for 14 days, including not going to work or school, Bango said.

Anyone who develops a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea or been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19 are advised to call ahead to a healthcare professional, Bango said.

“Tell your healthcare professional about your recent travel or contact,” she said. “Your healthcare professional will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested.”

Trumbull residents appear to have taken to heart the CDC recommendations mind their hand hygeine to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Target store in Hawley Lane Mall was sold out of alcohol-based hand sanitizer March 5, and the shelves of sanitizing wipes and bleach were nearly bare. Shoppers reported similar conditions at other stores around town.