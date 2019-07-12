Trumbull officials look into repair options for Town Hall sign

Town officials are looking into options for repairing the brick and glass sign in front of Town Hall that was damaged when struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The brick and glass sign on the Town Hall lawn that is used to announce meetings and various other town events was heavily damaged Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into it. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the sign would be repaired, but there is no timetable to the work at this time.

“We’re going to have to get a mason to come look at it,” Tesoro said Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m., Wednesday. While traffic incidents in the intersections around Town Hall are relatively common, in this case the driver appears to have veered across the lawn and up a fairly steep hill before crashing into the sign.