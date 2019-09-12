Trumbull officials join Operation Save-A-Life

Trumbull Fire Marshal Megan Murphy, Nichols Assistant Fire Chief Ray Franko, Long Hill Fire Chief Alex Rauso, WTNH-Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, Nichols Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury, and Nichols Fire Commissioner Gary Pugliese in front of the state Firefighters Memorial.

Trumbull fire officials participated in the Operation-Save-A-Life fire prevention campaign held on September 11 at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks. The event, which was sponsored by WTNH News 8, Kidde, Home Depot, JP Maguire, and Everyday Heroes CT kicked off the Operation Save-a-Life campaign in Connecticut.

During the event employees from The Home Depot and WTNH-News 8 distributed 2,500 smoke detectors and 500 CO alarms to local fire departments for use in their community fire prevention programs. All of the smoke detectors feature 10-year batteries and all were donated by Kidde. Because the battery is sealed inside these 10-year sealed-battery smoke alarms, the hassle of low-battery chirps and battery replacement is eliminated for the life of the unit. This design also reduces the risk of an inoperable smoke alarm due to missing batteries. This is important because NFPA reports three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes without alarms or without working alarms.

Operation Save-a-Life is committed to reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries. Many of these injuries and deaths are attributed to a non-working smoke or carbon monoxide detector. A key factor in a non-working detector is a missing or dead battery.

Officials encourage those with replaceable batteries in their smoke and CO detectors to change the batteries in these units on Sunday, November 3, which iswhen Daylight Saving Time ends and clocks get turned back.

Residents are also reminded that October is Fire Prevention Month and to practice fire safety in homes and businesses.