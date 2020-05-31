Trumbull officials issue statement on George Floyd death

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull officials issue statement on George Floyd death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Police Chief Michael Lombardo, Police Commission Chairman Raymond G. Baldwin, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Town Council Chairman Marybeth Thornton issued the following statement Sunday evening. The statement was posted to the Trumbull Police Dept. Facebook page and shared to the Town of Trumbull page. As of 7:45 p.m. the post had generated 15 comments, all of them positive.

“The Trumbull Police Department, Trumbull Police Commission Chairman Raymond G. Baldwin, Jr., Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Trumbull Town Council Chairman, Marybeth Thornton denounce the actions and inactions of the Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the George Floyd incident. The Trumbull Police Department stands with the many police agencies throughout Connecticut and the nation who condemn the actions of the Minneapolis police officers, in this case.

The practices seen in this incident are inconsistent with basic humanity and violate each individual’s given rights and protections. The Trumbull Police Department will always strive to provide quality professional police services, protecting the rights of all members of the community. We hold ourselves to the highest professional standards engaging community members in open dialogue, inclusive of diversity, seeking to always communicate.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of George Floyd and all who have been affected by this horrible tragedy.

Chief Michael Lombardo, Chief of Police

Trumbull Police Department

Raymond G. Baldwin, Jr., Chairman

Police Commission

Vicki Tesoro, Trumbull First Selectman

Town of Trumbull

Marybeth Thornton, Chairman Trumbull

Town Council”