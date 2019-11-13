Trumbull officials hail Stuff a Humvee event to help local veterans

The Stuff a Humvee event to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries to benefit local veterans in need was held on Saturday, Nov. 2, filling two humvees.

The Stuff a Humvee event hosted by State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), in conjunction with Trumbull Stop & Shop and Homes For The Brave to collect items to benefit local veterans in need was overwhelmingly successful on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“I am grateful to everyone who donated at our Stuff a Humvee collection. Trumbull residents are very generous and caring community, and I believe that together we can ensure that no veteran goes to bed hungry,” said Rep. Rutigliano.

Rep. Devlin said, “These donations will make a meaningful difference in our veterans’ lives.

I am extremely grateful for all who contributed and for the help provided by Homes For The Brave and Trumbull Stop & Shop. This event was a team effort and a great success!”

“I want to thank all the residents of Trumbull who stopped by to help us fill the Humvee,” said Rep. McGorty. “It’s great to see our community come together to help veterans that have served our country.”

During the three hour drive, the legislators collected not just one, but two Humvees full of non-perishable food items and toiletries that will be donated to local veterans in need.

Homes for the Brave has provided housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to help individuals out of homelessness since 2002. To date, they have worked with nearly 1,200 men and women, most of whom are veterans.

In 2011, Homes for the Brave opened Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes, Connecticut’s first and only community-based transitional home exclusively for homeless female veterans and their young children.

For those who would still like to donate, visit cthousegop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/HFTB_Wish_List_2019.pdf for a complete list of needed items.