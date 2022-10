TRUMBULL — Though addition of a traffic light to a dangerous intersection likely won't happen until spring, town officials said other parts of a project to relocate the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 are well underway.

The project includes the installation of a traffic light at the commercial plaza on Route 111, housing a number of businesses including Prime One Eleven and Edge Fitness Club. The trail will be redirected to that light and a new crosswalk will be installed.

Traffic can be heavy in the area around the plaza, and Philip DiGennaro, the center's owner, looks forward to the installation of the light.

"Lights are wonderful things for retail shopping centers," he said.

But that piece of the puzzle could be a while in coming. When the project was first announced, it was projected to be done by fall. However, by the time town officials announced in June that construction on the project was about to begin, the timeline had shifted due to supply chain issues.

"The signal equipment is ordered and will not be installed until spring," said Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar.

Despite that, Bakalar said progress is being made in many other areas of the project.

"The work required to re-configure the parking lot of the commercial plaza has largely been completed," she said. "Some of the sidewalk installation will be in this fall, the rest will be completed in spring, as well as the retaining wall on the east side."

The town received approval for the project from the Connecticut Department of Transportation earlier this year and the project will be funded through a $1.6 million grant from the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program.

Bakalar said there is daily construction activity on the project and, while that has led to some "disruption," to the plaza entrance, by and large that hasn't extended to the roadway.

"There has been good traffic control assistance from police to keep the area functioning," she said. "We want residents to be aware and proceed through the area alert and with caution."

DiGennaro said, if he has any complaint about the project at all, it's that the work has been more disruptive to tenants than he had hoped.

However, DiGennaro said he's focusing on the "big picture" of the project and the overall benefit it could have to the plaza.

"I think it's going to be terrific," he said.