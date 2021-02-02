Trumbull offices delayed opening Feb. 2

Contributed photo

TRUMBULL — Town Hall and other offices and facilities will have a delayed opening Feb. 2 due to the ongoing effects of Monday’s winter storm. Offices are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. with the exception of Public Works, EMS and the Police Dept., which remain open to provide emergency services.

In addition, the Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at the Senior Center is postponed. All Tuesday appointments will take place on Wednesday, at the same time. Thursday’s clinic remains as scheduled.