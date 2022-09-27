Trumbull nonprofit celebrates 10 years of service with 151st project

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — Alice Targowski and Diane Rivers walked through the Trumbull Senior Center Monday morning, each carrying a tote bag packed with toiletries, baby pumpkins, baked goods and other items.
The two were among roughly 140 recipients of Sweets and Treats for Seniors, a program sponsored by the nonprofit IMPACTrumbull that gave out goodies to seniors. IMPACT is a local nonprofit that provides community services opportunities for area families.