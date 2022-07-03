Trumbull names teacher, para educator of the year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less



TRUMBULL — Trumbull Public Schools has named Madison Middle School teacher Elizabeth “Liz” O’Hagan its 2023 teacher of the year and Melissa Daniele, of Hillcrest Middle School, its para educator of the year.

Each of the 11 schools in the district met with their school-based committee to select one nomination to be considered for the 2023 Teacher of the Year and one nomination for the 2023 Para Educator of the Year. Their nominees completed short essays based on the state qualifications. District committees of teacher representatives and para educator representatives then met to read their submissions with names redacted.