Trumbull mill rate goes down, but officials say taxes will go up

TRUMBULL — The town’s mill rate for the next fiscal year has been set at 33.64, a decrease from the current mill rate of 35.42. Despite that drop, officials said most property owners in town will see their taxes go up.
Board of Finance chair Lainie McHugh and some others attributed that largely to the state-mandated revaluation that took place this year, and ended up shifting more than $7 million in property tax burden from commercial to residential taxpayers. That had upsides and downsides, McHugh said.