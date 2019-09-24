Trumbull man seriously injured by car on White Plains Road

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident in which a 73-year-old Trumbull man was struck and seriously injured by a passing vehicle.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, the man was struck while crossing White Plains Road in a crosswalk at 8:53 a.m. The crosswalk is part of the Rails to Trails system that links Bridgeport and Newtown.

When police arrived the pedestrian was lying near the curb and was receiving medical treatment from people who had stopped at the scene. The vehicle’s driver, a Trumbull woman, also remained at the scene after the collision.

Trumbull EMS treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed.

Police are requesting that anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the accident call 203-261-2665.