A Trumbull man is facing a charge of second-degree threatening after an alleged incident Dec. 14.

According to reports, Marco Darocha, 54, was involved in a verbal conflict with a family member while drinking, and the argument escalated until he threatened to kill anyone who called police. The family member and two other witnesses left the house and called police. Officers then went to the house and arrested Darocha. His bond was $500 for court Dec. 16.

Weapon possession

A West Haven man was arrested Dec. 10 after police allegedly found marijuana in the car he was riding in.

Police said an officer on patrol near Island Brook Park spotted a vehicle parked in a corner of the parking lot. The officer said there was debris of the kind normally associated with marijuana use near the car door.

The officer approached the car and smelled marijuana. One of the occupants had a small amount of marijuana and another, Joshua Brown, 18, was in possession of a pair of brass knuckles, police said. Brown was charged with illegal weapons possession in a vehicle. He was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 17.

DUI

A Trumbull man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a minor traffic incident Dec. 9.

According to reports, a driver, later identified as Kurt Sierer, 28, exited the Woodland Hills condominium complex and made a left turn into traffic. His car was struck by a southbound vehicle and, while waiting for police to arrive, a witness spotted Sierer throwing a brown paper bag out of his car.

When police arrived they reported Sierer appeared intoxicated. He failed field sobriety tests and registered triple the legal limit on a breath test. The paper bag contained empty liquor bottles, police said.

Sierer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a stop sign. Bond was $500 for court Dec. 18.