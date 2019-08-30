Trumbull man charged with running drug factory

A Trumbull man is facing multiple drug-related charges after police allegedly busted a drug factory on Craig Lane August 20.

According to reports, Trumbull police received a tip that there was a young man selling drugs out of a Craig Lane house. Police investigated and officers allegedly witnessed nine vehicles park in front of the house in one hour.

While police watched, a man identified by police as Brandon Ryan, 24, walked out of the house and up to each car, then returned to the house after a few minutes. Police stopped three of the cars after they left the scene, and reported finding drugs or drug paraphernalia in each car.

After the third traffic stop, police sought and received a warrant to search the house, where officers recovered marijuana, vape devices, vape cartridges containing THC oil, a digital scale, and $3,335 in $5, $10, and $20 bills, according to police.

Ryan was charged with operating a drug factory, four counts of narcotics sale, five counts of narcotics possession with intent to sell, and one count of possessing hallucinogens. Bond was $100,000 for court October 2.

A juvenile that police said was an accomplice was also charged, but his name was not released due to his age.

In addition, two women have also been charged in connecticut with the incident. Ashley Andron, 19, of Texas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Eleanor Rowe, 19, of Fairfield, was charged with marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia. Bond for each was $500 for court August 30.