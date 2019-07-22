Trumbull man charged with breach of peace after argument with contractor

A Trumbull man has been arrested after a June 24 argument with a driveway contractor escalated.

According to reports, a town resident requested a welfare check on a neighbor after hearing angry yelling from a nearby address. Police investigated and determined that Carlo Carboni, 55, had apparently argued with a worker over the quality of the work being done.

A nearby homeowner’s surveillance camera recorded the incident, in which police said Carboni had told the worker that he “better [expletive] watch out.”

Neighbors complained that several small children in the neighborhood had been witnesses to the incident. Carboni was charged with second-degree breach of peace. Bond was $5,000 for court August 5.

DUI crash

A Monroe teen is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing his car in the Tashua Road area June 4.

Police received a call of a one-vehicle crash about 6:30 p.m. The driver, Richard Chockey, 18, had to be removed from the car by emergency workers. He was then sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police got a warrant for the results of his blood and urine analysis, and determined that Chockey’s blood alcohol content had been .15. The legal limit is .08, although for drivers under age 21 the limit is .02. Chockey was charged with driving unreasonably fast, failure to drive in the proper lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond was $2,500 for court July 23.

Credit card fraud

A former employee at the Target in Hawley Lane Mall has been arrested for a series of credit card charges she made in 2012.

Police said Tynika Cain, 27, had used customer’s store credit cards to make a number of purchases for herself, including gift cards and merchandise. Police identified three separate incidents, and the total valie of the items was $1,827.

Cain was charged with two counts of fifth-degree larceny, one count of sixth-degree larceny, and three credit card charges. Bond was $2,500 for court July 29.